ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Price Performance

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.40. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

About ZimVie

ZimVie ( NASDAQ:ZIMV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.56 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ZimVie will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.