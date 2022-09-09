ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,308.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, ZEON has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $229.19 million and approximately $157,308.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,051.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00063632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005614 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00079304 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

