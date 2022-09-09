Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Shares Up 2.8%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €23.64 ($24.12) and last traded at €23.05 ($23.52). 1,045,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €22.43 ($22.89).

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 247.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is €26.66 and its 200 day moving average is €35.69.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

