Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 247,875 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.30% of Yum! Brands worth $104,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.08. 11,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,837. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

