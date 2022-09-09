Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.29 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0658 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $35,330.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00037129 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004221 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,018.57 or 0.99973744 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00037584 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official website is yop.finance. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
