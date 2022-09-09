Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $57.79 million and $24.93 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,033.99 or 0.99916198 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00037423 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games (CRYPTO:YGG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

