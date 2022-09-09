YIELD App (YLD) Price Up 3.7% This Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $118,459.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YIELD App

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.”

