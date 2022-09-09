YFDAI.FINANCE Trading Up 4.5% This Week (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 9th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $104,424.71 and $86,737.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $26.20 or 0.00124609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00508530 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00798380 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015593 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020410 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
