Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $99.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.51 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a research note on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Yext Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of YEXT stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.70. 35,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,626. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Insider Activity

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 46.95% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $30,058.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Yext by 19.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yext by 164.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

