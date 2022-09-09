Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YARIY. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yara International ASA from 400.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $472.00.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 2.1 %

Yara International ASA stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

