XTX Topco Ltd Sells 971 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.37. 97,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,646. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.52. The company has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,570 shares of company stock valued at $89,311,945. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

