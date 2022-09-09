XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.5 %

HCA traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $219.55. 47,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

