XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 12,280 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Nutrien accounts for 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 16.6% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 146,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

NTR traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. 139,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,859. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

