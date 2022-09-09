XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Align Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 474,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 462,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after acquiring an additional 325,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.33.

Align Technology stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,408. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

