XTX Topco Ltd Invests $833,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 110.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Cross Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,321 shares of company stock worth $2,589,103. 31.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PATH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.78. 383,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,898. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.11. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The company had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

