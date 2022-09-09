XTX Topco Ltd Invests $772,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 56.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 202,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fastenal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 171,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 23,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.14. 48,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,155. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.20.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

