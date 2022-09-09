XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 171.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ON traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.71. 287,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,730,819. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.