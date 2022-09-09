XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 9,741 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000. Analog Devices accounts for about 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,842,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,845,000 after purchasing an additional 308,557 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.61.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.03. The firm has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

