XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,104 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,790,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $92.70. The company had a trading volume of 325,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,385,334. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $245.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

