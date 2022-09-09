XRP Hits Market Capitalization of $17.52 Billion (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. XRP has a total market cap of $17.52 billion and $1.43 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, XRP has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00163334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00095434 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About XRP

XRP (XRP) is a XRP LCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRP is ripple.com.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP positions itself as one of the most liquid currencies which is fast (settles in 3-5 seconds), scalable (can handle 1,500 transactions per second), decentralized (140+ validators), stable (7-year track record) and with a negligible energy consumption (due to the consensus protocol vs proof-of-work). XRP is a distributed network which means transactions occur immediately across the network – and as it is peer to peer – the network is resilient to systemic risk. XRPs aren't mined – unlike bitcoin and its peers – but each transaction destroys a small amount of XRP which adds a deflationary measure into the system.XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol- The XRP Ledger (XRPL) does not employ a proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm, as seen with Bitcoin’s blockchain, or a proof-of-stake (PoS) algorithm, as with the Ethereum 2.0 blockchain. Instead, the XRP Ledger relies on a setup called the XRP Ledger Consensus Protocol to validate account balances and perform transactions. The consensus works to improve the integrity of the system by preventing double-spending.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block/Ledgers Number only), Ripple Data API (Total Supply only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

