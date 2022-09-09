Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Bought by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the quarter. Xometry makes up approximately 2.6% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Xometry worth $25,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Xometry by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Xometry by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 1,212.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

XMTR stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,392. Xometry, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CL King increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 140,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,021,245.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,222.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 140,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,245.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,605 in the last three months.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

