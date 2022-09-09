xFund (XFUND) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $17.72 Million

xFund (XFUND) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, xFund has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. xFund has a market capitalization of $17.72 million and $107,675.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xFund coin can now be purchased for $1,996.49 or 0.09835862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00037418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,220.19 or 0.99616187 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00038665 BTC.

xFund Coin Profile

XFUND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. The official website for xFund is unification.com/xfund. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

Buying and Selling xFund

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet.xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

