Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 58 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 356,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,432,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $241.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.