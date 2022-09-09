Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,590 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 683.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

