Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 359.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $287.96 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $182.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.