Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Kroger by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 241,498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kroger by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 71,883 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,121,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

