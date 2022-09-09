Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

