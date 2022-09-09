Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ensemble Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 247,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $207.31 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

