Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 9,774 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 364.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE V opened at $200.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $208.02. The company has a market cap of $379.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.