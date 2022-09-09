Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 724 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $368.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.51 and a 200-day moving average of $379.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

