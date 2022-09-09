Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,050 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

Global Payments stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 731.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

