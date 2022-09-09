Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,475 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 295.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock valued at $7,372,310. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Trading Up 0.2 %

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

NYSE:NKE opened at $108.73 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.