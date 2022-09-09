WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.94

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.94 and traded as low as $39.96. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 13,664 shares traded.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 203.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

About WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.