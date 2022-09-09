Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Veeva Systems worth $275,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.66 on Friday, reaching $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.94. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.20.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.