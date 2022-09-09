Winslow Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,173 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.1% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $495,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,768.00 to $1,808.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,837.55.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $18,812,934.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $28.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,735.94. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,642. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,518.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,459.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

