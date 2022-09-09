Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 353,625 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 353,625 shares during the quarter. Atlassian makes up 1.4% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Atlassian worth $323,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $16.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.64. 22,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,602. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.10. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.