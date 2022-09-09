Winslow Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,308,136 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 458,832 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of NVIDIA worth $902,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVDA stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.41. 567,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,063,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

