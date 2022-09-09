Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 156,365 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,365 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $282,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 72 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $6.06 on Friday, hitting $488.96. 2,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,413. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $456.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

