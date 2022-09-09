Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 94,533 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,533 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Fluence Energy worth $20,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $4,496,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock remained flat at $18.82 on Friday. 4,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,510. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

