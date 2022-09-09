Winslow Capital Management LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.13. 13,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,342. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.44. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

