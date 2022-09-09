Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Insider Gene H. Wickes Sells 13,925 Shares

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) insider Gene H. Wickes sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $2,888,741.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,034,938.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.80. 294,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $187.89 and a 1 year high of $249.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.32. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,260,466,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $1,218,626,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $971,817,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

