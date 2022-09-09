William Montgomery Buys 44,717 Shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) major shareholder William Montgomery bought 44,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $67,522.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,845 shares in the company, valued at $627,925.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

William Montgomery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, William Montgomery acquired 326 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $518.34.

On Monday, August 22nd, William Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of ALJ Regional stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00.

ALJJ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,132. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

ALJ Regional ( NASDAQ:ALJJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a return on equity of 217.41% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $57.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ALJ Regional from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALJJ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ALJ Regional by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ALJ Regional by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ALJ Regional during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 173.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 7.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix.

