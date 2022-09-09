William Blair Comments on ABM Industries Incorporated’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ABM Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg purchased 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.16 per share, for a total transaction of $247,882.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,959.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

