Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Trading 26.4% Higher Over Last Week

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $45,180.39 and $43,131.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Whole Earth Coin Coin Profile

WEC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2021. Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn. The official website for Whole Earth Coin is www.wholeearthfoundation.org.

Whole Earth Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Whole Earth Foundation (WEF) proposes to utilize the Whole Earth Access (WEA) platform to connect general citizens (or information providers) and infrastructure service providers by providing access to a database containing detailed information about their infrastructure, and an ecosystem designed to facilitate communication and collaboration.WEC tokens are ERC20 Utility Tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Foundation selected the Ethereum blockchain for its maturity as a decentralized platform offering robust security and access to various development tools.”

