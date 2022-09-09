WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WHF has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.83.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

