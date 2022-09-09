WhaleRoom Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhaleRoom coin can now be bought for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.07 or 0.08056033 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WhaleRoom Coin Profile

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

