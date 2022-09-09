Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Westlake from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.21.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

WLK opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. Westlake has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 72.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Westlake by 135.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Westlake by 24.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 212,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,639 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.