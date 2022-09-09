Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. 162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,985. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

