Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $99.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

