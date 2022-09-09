Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AXA (CS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) in the last few weeks:
- 9/8/2022 – AXA was given a new €31.50 ($32.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 9/7/2022 – AXA was given a new €31.00 ($31.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 9/7/2022 – AXA was given a new €27.60 ($28.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 9/2/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 8/30/2022 – AXA was given a new €32.20 ($32.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 8/16/2022 – AXA was given a new €32.00 ($32.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 8/4/2022 – AXA was given a new €31.00 ($31.63) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 8/4/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 8/3/2022 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 8/3/2022 – AXA was given a new €27.60 ($28.16) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/27/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/25/2022 – AXA was given a new €29.00 ($29.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/20/2022 – AXA was given a new €32.20 ($32.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 7/13/2022 – AXA was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 7/11/2022 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($28.57) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
AXA Stock Performance
CS stock traded up €0.66 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €24.38 ($24.88). The company had a trading volume of 6,491,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a one year high of €27.69 ($28.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.83.
AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.
